Apple iPad Pro M5 Leaked in an Unboxing Video

Apple is expected to debut new iPads sometime soon, likely before the end of the year, and we now have a glimpse at what’s to come for the Pro model. The iPad Pro M5 has been leaked in an unboxing video which is likely one of the biggest leaks for Apple, considering the YouTuber who unboxed the tablet had a retail package which was sealed.

The video from Russian YouTuber Wylsacom shows the iPad Pro M5 packed in a box that looks identical to that of the iPad Pro M4. It will come in the same 13-inch size, aluminum build, and colour options as the previous generation. Accessories, including cases made for the 2024 iPad Pro, will likely fit the new model considering one cannot tell which iPad is which in the video in terms of design, suggesting the primary update this year is the switch to the M5 chip.

Externally, the new iPad Pro is nearly indistinguishable from its M4-powered predecessor. Performance, however, shows incremental gains. In Geekbench 6, the M5 iPad Pro scored 4,133 in single-core (up 10% from 3,748) and 15,437 in multi-core (up 15% from 13,407). The device also comes with 12GB of RAM in the 256GB storage variant, compared to 8GB in the equivalent M4 version. Benchmark details point to a 50% increase in L2 cache while retaining the same 9-core CPU configuration.

Graphics performance sees a larger leap. The M5 iPad Pro achieved 74,568 in the Geekbench GPU test, about 33% higher than the M4 model’s 55,702. On AnTuTu v10, the new tablet scored 3,137,936 compared to the M4’s 2,897,765 — an 8% improvement overall. However, for some reason, the iPad Pro M4’s CPU score on AnTuTu was slightly higher despite being the older chip.

With no visible design changes and only incremental performance gains outside of GPU improvements, the M5 iPad Pro appears to be a refinement rather than a redesign of Apple’s high-end tablet lineup.