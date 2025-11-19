Fizix FX-Pro Projector Launched in India with AI Features

Fizix FX-Pro Projector has been launched in India and is being touted as India’s first AI-enabled projector with AI MemorySync and AI BrightBoost. The projector supports 1800 ANSI lumens brightness, has 50,000+ hours lamp life, and much more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Fizix FX-Pro Projector: Price, Availability

The Fizix FX-Pro projector comes with a one-year warranty and is available for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart and Amazon. If a customer places an order from the brand website, they get a Rs 5,000 discount and get a free metallic OTG pen drive of 128GB on prepaid orders.

Fizix FX-Pro Projector: Specifications, Features

The FX-Pro has a 1920×1080 native resolution, with full support for 4K resolutions. Thanks to the 30000:1 high contrast ratio, FX-PRO supports 4K decoding for a smooth playback and enhanced realism. FX-Pro delivers 1800 ANSI lumens of brightness with the AI BrightBoost experience, ensuring vibrant colours, deep contrast, and a clear display even in well-lit spaces-perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

A unique in-built feature, AI MemorySync, can help the projector intelligently control height with automatic surface detection and AI-backed memory for quick setup on any surface. The FX-Pro automatically modifies focus and corrects keystone distortion depending on your projection angle and distance.

Read More: Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED Portable Projector Launched in India

Moreover, with the integrated Intelligent Screen Alignment, Auto-Rotation correction, Auto Focus, and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, the image seamlessly adjusts itself whether the projector is upright, sideways, or upside down—ensuring an ideal frame no matter how it is positioned.

The FX-Pro projector is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, and 1 HDMI port for multiple connectivity options. This projector has Android 9.0 OS with 64GB of storage and 2GB RAM.