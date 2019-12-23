Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G promotion and support page goes live in South Korea

Samsung has started a new promotional offer for tablets in South Korea for customers between Dec. 20 and March 31, 2021.

Advertisement

Samsung introduced its new flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, in India for Rs 59,990 this year. Now the company will be launching a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 soon.



Samsung has started a new promotional offer for tablets in South Korea for customers between Dec. 20 and March 31, 2021. The unannounced Galaxy Tab S6 5G is also included in the promotional offer. It indicates that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go official within this period.



Also, the support page for the tablet has gone live on the official website. However, the Samsung South Korean website does not have an official listing for the 5G tablet.



In October, the 5G edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with a model number of SM-T866N had received approval from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The tablet is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.5.



Advertisement

For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB through a microSD card.