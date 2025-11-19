Kodak MotionX Series QLED TVs Launched in India with 120Hz MEMC Support

Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs have been announced in India, packed with 70W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, support for 120Hz MEMC, and more. The TVs are available in multiple size options and here’s everything to know about the new series of television sets from Kodak.

Kodak MotionX Series: Price, Availability

The new Kodak MotionX series will be available for purchase starting today, exclusively on Flipkart, priced at:

Kodak MotionX 55 inch QLED TV – Rs 31,999

Kodak MotionX 65 inch QLED TV – Rs 43,999

Kodak MotionX 75 inch QLED TV – Rs 64,999

Kodak MotionX Series: Features

Available in three new sizes 55, 65 and 75-inch, the Kodak MotionX Series TVs feature 1.1 billion colors, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 550 nits of brightness. With 120Hz MEMC, VRR and ALLM, the TVs aim to deliver smooth gaming and sports viewing. Running on Google TV 5.0, users get access to over 10,000+ apps and 500,000+ TV shows across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV.

The series also comes with 70W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, enhanced with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. The voice-enabled remote with dedicated shortcut keys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube makes browsing content as easy as a single click. With Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting soundbars, gaming consoles, or streaming devices is hassle-free.

The TVs further come with built-in Chromecast & Airplay support and are powered by the MT9062 Processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.