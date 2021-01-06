Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 appears in production stage images

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 1:30 pm

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 has appeared in live images which is currently in its production phase.
As per new reports, Samsung is working on a new M-Series Tablet which is a first in the company's Tablet lineup. The device has been spotted in its production phase which in turn reveals some information about the tablet. 

 

Sources familiar with the development of the tablet shared some live photos with 91Mobiles, of the Tab M62 which is currently in its production stage. The device is being made in India and it should sport a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera as per the images received by the publication. 

 

The device will have a large battery unit and bears the model number 'SM-M625F'. It should be powered by an Exynos chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet is expected to be placed in the budget segment, even below the company's own A-Series and S-Series tablets. 

 

No other specifications for the tablet are available at the moment. In related news to Samsung, the korean manufacturer is set to launch the Galaxy M02s in India on 7th of January. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It has a triple camera setup on the rear and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

 

