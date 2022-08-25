MISFIT by Boat T200 3-in-1 Grooming Kit launched in India

MISFIT by Boat has launched MISFIT T200 3-in-1 Grooming Kit in India today. The MISFIT T200 3-in-1 Grooming Kit will be available for an introductory price of just Rs 999 on Flipkart and the Boat website starting 25th August, 12pm.

MISFIT T200 Features

The MISFIT T200 3-in-1 Grooming Kit is a cordless grooming kit that comes with an easy grip and highly ergonomic design which allows you to trim from any angle. The product comes with an extremely skin-friendly corrosion-resistant titanium blade that smoothly glides and ensures that trimming becomes an effortless and pain-free activity. It can be used in showers as it is encased in an IPX6 water-resistant body.

With a trimming range of 0.5mm to 12mm, MISFIT T200 enables men to try out new looks. The grooming kit is highly portable and completely cordless. A 90-minute full charge gives you a respectable 120-minute battery life so you can carry it around on your official trips or for a vacation.

Further, you can also use the trimmer while it is charging. The grooming kit comes with 3 attachments for your beard styling, nasal hair trimming, and manscaping needs.

Talking of a recent brand’s launched product, Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999. The smartwatch sports a 1.69 HD bright display. It comes with 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces. The company has collaborated with Amazon to integrate their cloud-based voice assistant — Alexa. In addition, the Boat Xtend Talk includes 60+ Sports Modes.

Boat is all set to unwrap Storm Call as well on 25th August at an introductory price of Rs 1799. It offers a sharp 1.69” 2.5D curved LCD screen that boasts of a 70% RGB colour gamut, 150+ cloud-based watch faces and an in-built HD speaker and mic for hands-free Bluetooth calling. It also has multiple sports modes and a 10-day battery life.