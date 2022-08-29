Baybot launches Live Wirefree Full HD Wi-Fi Camera for Rs 6,249

Mumbai-based electronics company Baybot has announced ‘Live Wirefree’ Camera. It is a single-point wireless Full High Definition CCTV solution for your home or office with live streaming over the internet and up to 6 months of battery life.

The BayBot Live Wirefree FHD Wi-Fi CCTV Camera is available for an MRP of Rs 6,249 on Baybot.in and Flipkart.com. The camera comes with a 12-month warranty period.

BayBot Live Wirefree Features

The Baybot Live Wirefree can be used for security surveillance keeping an eye on your family, home, and business. Built using a 2 Mega Pixel (1920 x 1080) high definition lens and a with a viewing angle of 135°, the BayBot Live Wirefree captures and archives everything.

Incorporated with 8 IR (850nm) LEDs that can illuminate everything at a distance of up to 10 meters and an Advanced PIR-based motion detection system, every moving object or body is instantly spotted. Along with motion recording, the Live Wirefree also sends you instant alerts about its environment change. Receive alerts with snapshots and video attachments of any motion detected, or keep monitoring everything in real time with its live streaming capabilities.

You can store more than a month’s footage using the micro SD Card slot that supports up to 128GB of storage, or subscribe to the cloud option and safely store everything online.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i launched

Thanks to the IP65 build and housing, the BayBot camera can be used both indoors and outdoors, in almost any weather (-10° to 60° C). Wall mount or ceiling mount it anywhere you need to keep your eye on, day or night, the Wi-Fi camera just needs a simple universal 5V/1A micro USB power adapter to recharge its battery.

Baybot Live Wirefree can be used for security surveillance keeping an eye on your family, home, and business. Further, this wireless CCTV Camera comes with built-in rechargeable 5000mAh battery that can power the camera, without an adapter, for a whopping 4-6 months. It gives you the flexibility to move the camera as per your need. You can monitor your baby in the bedroom while sleeping and move it to the living room to watch over the baby while playing.