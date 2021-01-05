Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s has already been confirmed to launch in India below Rs 10000 in India.

Samsung new M-series smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy M02s will be launching in India on January 7. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has already gone official on Nepal.

In Nepal, the Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at INR 15,999 (approx. Rs 10,000) for its sole 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M02s has already been confirmed to launch in India below Rs 10000 in India. The phone will be launched at 1 P.M in India. It will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung India store.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 512GB.

For the camera, the phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 13 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling.

On the battery front, the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI custom interface on top.