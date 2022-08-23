Dizo Trimmer Kit launched in India at Rs 999

Dizo from Realme Techlife has launched the Dizo Trimmer Kit in India. The Dizo Trimmer Kit is equipped with 4-in-1 grooming and styling, 50 per cent sharper blades and up to 240 minutes of runtime.

Let’s see the price, availability and specifications of this 4-in-1 multi-grooming kit.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Trimmer Kit will be available for purchase from August 23, 2022, 12:00 PM onwards on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 999. It comes in black colour.

Dizo Trimmer Kit Specifications and Features

The product comes with 0.5mm to 20mm of precision and 40 length options. This encourages customers to shape their beards to their preferred length and allows easy trimming sessions. Additionally, the grade 420 stainless steel blades in the DIZO Trimmer Kit are 50% sharper and self-sharpening. Aside from the beard, it also allows the users to groom body hairs including head, ear and nose.

The Dizo Trimmer Kit carries a battery of 1,300mAh, offering up to 240 minutes of runtime. If you use it twice a week, and for 10 mins per session, it can run for three months once it is completely charged. It also supports Type-C charging, which is compatible with any smartphone charger.

The product comes with a LED Indicator shows the battery percentage. For example, when it is green, the battery should be between 40 per cent-100 per cent charged. The orange colour indication means 20 per cent-40 per cent battery. The red means it has 10 per cent-20 per cent battery. If the indicator starts blinking thrice in red colour, it has less than 10% battery and the three red blink and shut down when there is no battery.

Trimmer Kit offers smart functions such as Travel Lock. With this, one can easily enable/disable the trimmer by pressing the power button for 3-secs. When the travel lock is enabled, it will not start accidentally due to external force. Another feature called auto-switch off allows the trimmer to turn off after 10 minutes automatically when switched on accidentally in your bag. Lastly, the trimmer is IPX5 rated, completely washable, and accident-proof.