Ambrane launches PowerVolt Router UPS at a special price of Rs 999

Ambrane, the mobile accessories company has today introduced its 12V UPS for Routers – PowerVolt. The UPS provides up to 5 hours of continuous power backup for any Wi-Fi or ADSL Router.

The PowerVolt Router UPS is available at a special launch price of Rs 999. The product is Flipkart exclusive and comes with a 180 days warranty against any manufacturing defects. Post the special launch price, the PowerVolt will be priced at Rs 1299.

PowerVolt Router UPS Features

The Router UPS comes with an intelligent power management feature. The company in a press release said that it ensures uninterrupted internet connection even during power outages.

Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS is simple to install and delivers noiseless and hassle-free operation with a 30-second DIY installation. Its 6000mAh Lithium-Ion battery guarantees a long duration of power backup. The router UPS ensures up to 5 hours of uninterrupted internet streaming.

The Router UPS PowerVolt is built with a high-quality Lithium-Ion battery and Polycarbonate material for more durability. It offers maximum safety with multi-layers of chipset protection such as overcharge protection, short circuit protection, temperature resistance and more. It is also BIS certified. This Router UPS is intended for use with 12V devices only that have a maximum current rating of 2A.

Further, the router has a smart LED indicator that indicates while it is getting charged and when it is in use. This device is heavy-duty but tiny in size, allowing users to place it wherever they wish. PowerVolt has an input and output voltage of 12V-2A. The Router UPS comes with three connection cables and connectors to match any router’s requirements. Lastly, the portable Router UPS has a wide range of compatibility with external power sources and can maintain network performance in an emergency.