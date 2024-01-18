Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Price Announced: Details

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 series in India are entitled to exclusive benefits. The Galaxy S24 Ultra & Galaxy S24+ buyers will get benefits worth Rs 22,000, and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.

For the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, buyers will get a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus along with Rs 10,000 Storage Upgrade for free, where if you pre-book 256GB model, you’ll get the 512GB trim. Alternatively, Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback can be availed along with Rs 5,000 upgrade. As for the regular Galaxy S24, you’ll get the Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus, or you can avail of Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback and Rs 8,000 Upgrade.

Pre-booking for the Galaxy S24 series starts today, January 18, across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book the handsets during Samsung Live and get an additional exclusive gift of a Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999.