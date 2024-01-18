Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Price Announced: Details

At an event held in San Jose, Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series, which includes three devices. All three of them are powered with Galaxy AI and have chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung. The India prices for the Galaxy S24 series have been announced, and here are all the details about it.
1Galaxy S24 India Price, Variants
The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 8GB + 512GB model comes at Rs 89,999. It can be availed in colours like Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. If you buy it from Samsung’s website, you can choose two exclusive colours – Sapphire Blue & Jade Green.
2Galaxy S24+ India Price, Variants
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs 1,09,999. It can be purchased in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours. Those buying Galaxy S24+ from samsung.com will get the option of two exclusive colours – Sapphire Blue & Jade Green.
3Galaxy S24 Ultra India Price, Variants
The Galaxy S24 Ultra can be availed in three variants, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. It comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black shades, while the top-end 1TB variant is available only in Titanium Gray. Consumers buying Galaxy S24 Ultra through samsung.com can choose from three exclusive colours – Titanium Blue, Titanium Green & Titanium Orange.
4Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-booking offers
Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 series in India are entitled to exclusive benefits. The Galaxy S24 Ultra & Galaxy S24+ buyers will get benefits worth Rs 22,000, and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.
For the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, buyers will get a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus along with Rs 10,000 Storage Upgrade for free, where if you pre-book 256GB model, you’ll get the 512GB trim. Alternatively, Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback can be availed along with Rs 5,000 upgrade. As for the regular Galaxy S24, you’ll get the Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus, or you can avail of Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback and Rs 8,000 Upgrade.
Pre-booking for the Galaxy S24 series starts today, January 18, across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book the handsets during Samsung Live and get an additional exclusive gift of a Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999.
5Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Software Update Details
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series models will receive 7 years of major OS upgrades and 7 years of security patches. This means they’ll receive Android versions up to Android 21.
6Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Chipsets
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy worldwide, including India, while the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ get the Exynos 2400 Processor in India.