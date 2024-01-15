Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Prices Dropped: Check Offer Details

Samsung India today announced a couple of offers on its last year’s mid-range offerings including the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Both the devices are now available with big discounts. Both of them were launched back in March of 2023 and have received multiple updates since then.

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G: Bank Offers

Consumers can now purchase Galaxy A34 5G, originally priced starting at Rs 30,999 at the time of launch, will be available at an effective price of Rs 25,999. The special price includes the instant cash back of Rs 3500 and an additional bank cash back of Rs 1500 applicable for Axis Bank card users.

Those looking to purchase the Galaxy A54 5G can now own the 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 33,499. Galaxy A54 5G originally priced starting at Rs 38,999, is now available with an instant cashback of Rs 3,500 and a bank cashback of Rs 2,000, applicable for Axis Bank card users. Additionally, consumers can also avail of EMI schemes. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online e-commerce websites.

During our review of the Galaxy A54 5G, we praised it for its premium quality and overall design along with decent haptics and speakers. Further, it had a long-lasting battery life as well as impressive cameras and software experience. What we didn’t like was the inferior Processor than its competitors in terms of power, and the slow charging speeds for the handset.

The strong points for the Galaxy A34 5G were similar to its older sibling, while the weaker points included inferior cameras, an outdated front design, weak haptics and the slow charging speeds also. On the other hand, it performed slightly better than the Galaxy A54 5G in daily usage, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Chipset that powers the smartphone.