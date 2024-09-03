Samsung Galaxy S24 FE India Price Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been a part of the rumour mill since the beginning of the year, and as its launch nears, new information about the device keeps emerging online. The latest information has revealed the potential price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in India.

As tipped by Yogesh Brar on X, the Galaxy S24 FE India price could be set at around Rs 50,000. As per Brar, the device will be available in up to 12GB + 256GB variant, so there’s no word on which variant could cost around Rs 50,000 in the country. Last year, the Galaxy S23 FE launched at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at Rs 64,999.

The leak suggests that Samsung could reduce the price of the S24 FE over its predecessor. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding this, and we’ll have to wait for Samsung to announce the device. The S23 FE came in October last year, and Samsung is rumoured to follow that launch timeline for the S24 FE as well, where it will also announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series alongside.

Galaxy S24 FE will be available in at least five colours, including Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green and Yellow. There’ll likely be two more options that will be exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications (Rumoured)

The S24 FE will sport a 6.7-inch display and will support up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood of the handset is an Exynos 2400e processor, which should be much more efficient than the Chipset used in Galaxy S23 FE, and seems to be a variant of the Exynos 2400 SoC which launched with Galaxy S24 earlier this year.

We saw some significant improvements in Exynos 2400 over its predecessor when we used the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24. We expect similar improvements to be a part of the Galaxy S24 FE, too. Next, the handset will pack an IP68 rating which means it will be able to handle water and dust without any issues.

With a 4,600mAh battery inside, the Galaxy S24 FE is claimed to offer far better battery life despite having a marginally larger cell. It will offer up to 78 hours of battery life when listening to music and audio or about 29 hours when watching video. The device will charge at 25W speeds.

Then, this Samsung phone will be running on One UI 6.1.1 out of the box, also packing Galaxy AI features like Portrait Studio. For optics, it will sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, paired with an 8MP telephoto sensor. There’ll be a 10MP sensor on the front.