Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is Coming With a New Exynos Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE development was confirmed to be progressing a few months back and now, it seems like the device is going to launch soon with a new leak detailing most of the specifications of the handset such as a new Exynos chip. Here’s what you can expect with the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specs

The leak from Android Headlines says that the device will launch with a larger 6.7-inch display compared to its predecessor, and will sport up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood is the Exynos 2400e processor, which should be much more efficient than the Galaxy S23 FE, and seems to be a variant of the Exynos 2400 SoC which launched with Galaxy S24 earlier this year.

We saw some significant improvements in Exynos 2400 over its predecessor when we used the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24. We expect similar improvements to be a part of the Galaxy S24 FE, too. With a 4,565mAh battery inside, the Galaxy S24 FE is claimed to offer far better battery life despite having a marginally larger cell. It will offer up to 78 hours of battery life when listening to music and audio or about 29 hours when watching video.

Then, this Samsung phone will also be running at least One UI 6.1.1. This is because it runs the Portrait Studio feature, which is only available on One UI 6.1.1. Its unclear whether all the Galaxy AI features will be made available on the device or only selected ones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Launch Timeline

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available in at least five colors including Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green and Yellow. There’ll be likely two more options that will be exclusive to Samsung’s website. The device is expected to break cover in October this year, when the Galaxy Tab S10 series is also rumoured to arrive.