Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series is Coming Before Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung debuted a set of several new devices a couple of days back but left out the Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, in a new confirmation, the brand says that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is indeed in works and is coming sooner than you think, which should be before the end of the year.

A Samsung representative confirmed to Android Authority that “there will be a Tab S10 series,” while further adding that the Galaxy Tablet series will debut before the end of the year. Samsung usually launches its flagship hardware at Galaxy Unpacked events, due to which it was speculated that the Tab S10 series would debut alongside next year’s Galaxy S25 series, but that’s not the case this time.

While there’s no word on the specifications of the Tab S10 series, leaks suggest the brand could opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip in the tablets instead of the Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm, which Samsung generally opts for. Aside from that, features like an AMOLED display, S-Pen support, dual rear cameras, and more from last year’s tablets should follow suit.

A recent leak claimed that Samsung will be dropping the standard 11-inch model from the lineup, which means we might only see the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The design for the Tab S10 Ultra was also leaked a while back. As per that leak, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will measure 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, which are the exact same dimensions as the Tab S9 Ultra.

Not only that, but other design elements will also remain the same on the Tab S10 Ultra as the Tab S9 Ultra. On the front, it will get a notch housing a dual front-facing camera. The details of the rear camera are not known, but a wide sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor will be available on the Ultra, as per the leaked renders.