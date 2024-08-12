  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Brand: Samsung
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Exynos 2400e
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 10MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Battery 4565mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by an Exynos 2400e SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.

For optics, the device has a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The front camera packs a 10-megapixel f/2.4 sensor.

The phone is backed up by a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired Fast charging support along with wireless charging support also. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3 and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP68 rated and also equips stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green, Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Gorilla Glass 5

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Performance

Chipset Exynos 2400e
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture + 8MP telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture, 3X zoom
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 10MP, f/2.4 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4565
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed Unspecified
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

