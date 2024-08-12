The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by an Exynos 2400e SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.

For optics, the device has a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The front camera packs a 10-megapixel f/2.4 sensor.

The phone is backed up by a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired Fast charging support along with wireless charging support also. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3 and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP68 rated and also equips stereo speakers.