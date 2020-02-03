Samsung Galaxy S20 might take pictures from two or three rear sensors at once

Samsung Galaxy S20 will be able to take images from all the three rear cameras at the same time.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra on February 11. Now, ahead of the official launch, a new camera feature of the Galaxy S20 has been tipped online.

As per Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 will be able to take images from all the three rear cameras at the same time. The feature will be known as QuickTake and it will allow users to choose the best shot from the three images. Interestingly, the company might also introduce a new feature known as Single Take Photo. In this, the smartphone will capture a series of photos and videos as the camera is panned around. Users can choose the pics and clips they want to keep and discard everything else.

For the pricing, the Galaxy S20 5G will be priced between 900 euros and 1,000 euros. The Galaxy S20+ 5G might be priced between 1,050 euros and 1,100 euros. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will be priced at 1,300 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available in three colour options including Blue, Pink and Cosmic Gray. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Black and Gray colour options. The Galaxy S20 series will come with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. The phones are expected to ship with pre-installed screen protectors.

Previously, complete specs sheet of Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.