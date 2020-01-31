Samsung Galaxy S20 launches on March 6, reservations now open in the US

The Galaxy S20 series will come with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant.

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11. Apparently, the smartphones won’t be available for a few weeks after that. Now Samsung has confirmed the release date as the company has started with the reservations of the S20 series in the U.S.

Interested customers in the U.S. can visit the reservations page and reserve the new Galaxy S20 series phone. It states a current estimated shipping date of March 6. It reads, “Look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for March 6th delivery.” Customers registering for the Galaxy S20 series phone can visit the reservations page and enter details like name, email, zip code and preference for a carrier. Once you go for the reservation, you'll be notified when you can pre-order your Galaxy S20.

For the pricing, the Galaxy S20 5G will be priced between 900 euros and 1,000 euros. The Galaxy S20+ 5G might be priced between 1,050 euros and 1,100 euros. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will be priced at 1,300 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available in three colour options including Blue, Pink and Cosmic Gray. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Black and Gray colour options. The Galaxy S20 series will come with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. The phones are expected to ship with pre-installed screen protectors.

Previously, complete specs sheet of Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery.





Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will be featuring a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery.





The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will sport a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It will come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery.