Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed, Pre-booking Now Open

Samsung Galaxy Ring India launch has been confirmed by the brand, after the smart wearable debuted in select parts of the world earlier this year in August. Samsung has also opened the pre-booking for the Galaxy Ring in India with special benefits for those who pre-book it. Here’s everything to know.

Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch

Samsung Galaxy Ring India launch should take place later this month. Pre-booking for the Galaxy Ring is now open on Samsung India website, where those who pre-book the ring will get a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999, ability to use Galaxy Ring without paying any subscription fee, along with in-box accessories such as the charging cradle and a cable. A refundable deposit of Rs 1,999 is to be made to pre-book the Galaxy Ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is priced at $399 (approx Rs 33,500 in the US).

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

It is designed for 24/7 health monitoring and is lightweight, weighing from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams. It has a distinct concave design that is not only IP68-rated but also features a Titanium Grade 5 finish.

Samsung says the watch can run for up to seven days and be charged using a Proprietary charging case with aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. It is available in three colour choices— Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and a sizing kit that helps you find the right fit from nine size options.

The Galaxy Ring also packs Galaxy AI features for health monitoring. All data and insights of the watch records are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform.

It supports sleep analysis and a sleep AI algorithm to help users easily understand their sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, there’s support for new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.

Females can also better track their menstrual cycles through overnight skin temperature monitoring with Cycle Tracking. There’s support for the new Energy Score feature as well. It is a Galaxy AI-enabled feature that enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life. You can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements.

Finally, it supports Heart rate alerts, Live heart rate checks, auto workout detection, inactive alerts, double pinch gestures, Find My Ring via Samsung Find, and more.