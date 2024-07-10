Samsung Galaxy Ring Unveiled: Things You Should Know

Finally, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring after first showcasing at the launch of the Galaxy S24 Series. The new Galaxy Ring aims to approach wellness, offering health monitoring, tracking, and personalized insights, all packed within a compact form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Features

The Samsung Ring is priced at $399, and there is no subscription fee to use its features. It is designed for 24/7 health monitoring and is lightweight, weighing from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams. It has a distinct concave design that is not only IP68-rated but also features a Titanium Grade 5 finish.

Samsung says the watch can run for up to seven days and be charged using a Proprietary charging case with aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. It is available in three colour choices—titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and a sizing kit that helps you find the right fit from nine size options.

The Galaxy Ring also packs Galaxy AI features for health monitoring. All data and insights of the watch records are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform.

It supports sleep analysis and a sleep AI algorithm to help users easily understand their sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, there’s support for new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.

Females can also better track their menstrual cycles through overnight skin temperature monitoring with Cycle Tracking. There’s support for the new Energy Score feature as well. It is a Galaxy AI-enabled feature that enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life. You can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements.

Finally, it supports Heart rate alerts, Live heart rate checks, auto workout detection, inactive alerts, double pinch gestures, Find My Ring via Samsung Find, and more.