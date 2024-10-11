Samsung AI Home Appliances to Get Knox Matrix, Passkeys Support and More

Samsung AI home appliances will soon Knox Matrix support. The company aims to strengthen the security of not only individual products but also interconnected devices, providing users with peace of mind when using AI home appliances, says the company. Here’s everything to know about the development.

At Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24), Samsung announced plans to extend Knox Matrix from mobile devices and TVs to home appliances following Samsung Knox’s expansion. “Knox Matrix provides integrated protection for interconnected devices, allowing them to mutually monitor for security threats and notify users of threat-blocking measures,” says the brand.

In addition, Samsung AI home appliances will also get mobile biometric authentication next year — eliminating the need to enter IDs and passwords and preventing login information from being exposed.

What is Samsung Knox Matrix?

As for what is Knox Matrix, it is a security solution that comprehensively protects connected devices and networks using private blockchain technology. The system consists of Trust Chain, Cross Platform and Credential Sync.

Based on blockchain technology, Trust Chain allows connected devices to monitor each other for security threats and notifies users of threat-blocking measures if there is a problem with the security status.

Cross Platform ensures consistent security standards are applied to connected devices, even if they run on different operating systems (OS) and platforms. Credential Sync encrypts data shared between devices and synchronizes credentials to maintain security.

First introduced to the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub, Credential Sync uses end-to-end Encryption (E2EE) technology to share data between devices on the server. Information can be safely shared between connected devices, and existing user data can be restored when a new product is purchased.

Samsung plans to expand the application of Knox Matrix’s Trust Chain, Cross Platform and Credential Sync to major products such as the refrigerator with AI Family Hub beginning next year.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is Official With Support for Six Android OS Updates

Passkeys Support

Samsung also announced that Passkey will be introduced next year to the refrigerator with AI Family Hub as well as home appliances equipped with the 7-inch AI Home LCD screen. Part of Credential Sync, Passkey is a digital credential that allows users to log in to home appliance apps and websites using Biometrics such as fingerprints on their smartphones.

Furthermore, Samsung AI home appliances will also get Knox Vault support starting next year to further improve hardware-based security. Samsung home appliances equipped with Knox Vault will store sensitive personal information such as passwords and biometric data on a separate hardware security chip — protecting sensitive information from OS-based security breaches or physical hacks.