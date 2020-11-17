Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Series to miss action in 2021

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 11:12 am

Latest News

According to reports, the Note 21 series should be replaced by the Fold series. Three of the flagships by Samsung launching next year should have SPen support.

Samsung's next year's flagship is still months away but leaks are coming thick and fast and some point towards discontinuation Galaxy Note Series.

 

As per a report by Android Police,  Galaxy Note 21 series may not be launched next year. Instead of the Note series, Samsung will reportedly focus more on the Fold series. As per the report, the Samsung Flagships we can expect next year include, S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold FE. 

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked 

 

Some of the Note series fans might think that what would happen to the SPen, which is the highlight of Note series.? As per the report, SPen will not be discarded, instead, it will be part of Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3.

 

With the SPen being included in these devices, it surely looks like the Note 21 series won't see the light of day next year and the fans might have to settle for other options. 

 

S21 Ultra

 

Talking about the S21 Ultra, the key specifications of the device were leaked a few days ago. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a WQHD + LTPO panel which will enable the device to run on 120Hz refresh rate while retaining the 1440p resolution. This means that the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will run at either 1080p/120Hz or 1440p/60Hz.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked way ahead of launch 

 

The Ultra will also support 45W charging, along with a 108MP HM3 camera sensor. Samsung is expected to ditch the TOF sensor and replace it with laser auto focus, similar to the setup on Note 20 Ultra.

 

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is expected to have the same width of bezels all around the display. The chin of the S20 ultra is a bit thicker than the bezels around its display. And obviously, the device should have support for SPen. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked way ahead of launch

Samsung introduces e-catalogue for its products

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to come with QHD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Google Pixel 4a new Barely Blue colour variant launched

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies