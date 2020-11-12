Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

Samsung's upcoming flagship devices have been leaked in all their glory.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is expected to arrive a month before Samsung's annual launch schedule, which is in January. The device has already been leaked in terms of design and now we have a few more key specifications for the devices.

Courtesy of IceUniverse on Twitter, the specifications of the upcoming S21 series devices suggest that it is going to be a beast of a device.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Rumoured Specifications

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a WQHD + LTPO panel which will enable the device to run on 120Hz refresh rate while retaining the 1440p resolution. This means that the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will run at either 1080p/120Hz or 1440p/60Hz.

The Ultra will also support 45W charging, along with a 108MP HM3 camera sensor. Samsung is expected to ditch the TOF sensor and replace it with laser auto focus, similar to the setup on Note 20 Ultra.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is expected to have the same width of bezels all around the display. The chin of the S20 ultra is a bit thicker than the bezels around its display. As per OnLeaks, the screen measures roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch and sports a centered selfie punch-hole cutout.

The battery of the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to be a 3,880mAh cell, while the S21 Plus has a 4,660mAh cell. S21's battery is a downgrade compared to S20's (3760mAh) but, S21 Plus' battery is an upgrade from Galaxy S20 Plus (4500mAh).

The devices are said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 in the US and an Exynos processor in other parts of the world.

Leaked Pre-Order Information

It has already been leaked before that the pre-orders for the device will start from January 14, the same day on which the device is tipped to launch.

It is also rumored that all the 3 devices under the S21 series, which are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will go on sale from 29th January.