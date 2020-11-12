Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 11:33 am

Latest News

Samsung's upcoming flagship devices have been leaked in all their glory.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is expected to arrive a month before Samsung's annual launch schedule, which is in January. The device has already been leaked in terms of design and now we have a few more key specifications for the devices.

 

Courtesy of IceUniverse on Twitter, the specifications of the upcoming S21 series devices suggest that it is going to be a beast of a device. 

 

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Rumoured Specifications 

 

Galaxy S21 ultra

 

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a WQHD + LTPO panel which will enable the device to run on 120Hz refresh rate while retaining the 1440p resolution. This means that the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will run at either 1080p/120Hz or 1440p/60Hz.

 

The Ultra will also support 45W charging, along with a 108MP HM3 camera sensor. Samsung is expected to ditch the TOF sensor and replace it with laser auto focus, similar to the setup on Note 20 Ultra.

 

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is expected to have the same width of bezels all around the display. The chin of the S20 ultra is a bit thicker than the bezels around its display. As per OnLeaks, the screen measures roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch and sports a centered selfie punch-hole cutout. 

 

The battery of the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to be a 3,880mAh cell, while the S21 Plus has a 4,660mAh cell. S21's battery is a downgrade compared to S20's (3760mAh) but, S21 Plus' battery is an upgrade from Galaxy S20 Plus (4500mAh).

 

The devices are said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 in the US and an Exynos processor in other parts of the world.

 

Leaked Pre-Order Information 

 

It has already been leaked before that the pre-orders for the device will start from January 14, the same day on which the device is tipped to launch. 

 

It is also rumored that all the 3 devices under the S21 series, which are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will go on sale from 29th January.

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Get an S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked way ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Samsung unveils TV with a rotating display

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11

Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 12 update in India

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies