Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked way ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra have been leaked way ahead of the launch in January 2021. The devices have been leaked by OnLeaks.

Samsung is one of those companies whose devices leak way ahead of the launch and this time is no different. The new leak by OnLeaks showcases the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

 

S21 Ultra Leak

 

The leak also suggests that the devices will launch in early this time around in January,  instead of a Traditional February launch by the company. 

 

The new thing about the device is its name itself, which could be called the Galaxy S21 instead of Galaxy S30 but there's no confirmation yet regarding the same.

 

S21 leak

 

Both the phones look pretty identical but the difference lies between the displays. The Galaxy S21 is tipped to have a flat display while the S21 Ultra's should be slightly curved. As per OnLeaks, the screen measures roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch and sports a centered selfie punch-hole cutout.

 

The other difference between the two devices is in the camera where the S21 Ultra's camera bump is almost double the size of the S21's camera module bump. As per the leak and recent rumors, it is suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could sport two Telephoto/Periscope lenses. Alongside them are expected to be wide and ultra-wide lenses. 

 

S21 and S21 Ultra

 

The leak also hints at S-Pen support which has been a Note-exclusive feature until now. There's no slot for sliding in the S-Pen but the rumours suggest that the software can still support it and Samsung might even ship the S21 Ultra with a S-Pen.

 

Image Credits: OnLeaks

Tags: Samsung

 

