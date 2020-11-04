Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Some other leaks have surfaced the internet revealing the launch date and the pre order information of the devices.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 has already been revealed before in renders and now more information about the device has come to light. The pre-orders for the device will start from January 14, the same day on which the device is tipped to launch.

It is also rumored that all the 3 devices under the S21 series, which are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will go on sale from 29th January.

This information was first revealed by the tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter. As for the colour options, the phones are said to be available in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colours.

Advertisement

Galaxy S21 Series Rumored Specifications

A couple of weeks back when the design of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 ultra surfaced the internet, it was revealed that the Galaxy S21 is tipped to have a flat display while the S21 Ultra's should be slightly curved. As per OnLeaks, the screen measures roughly between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch and sports a centered selfie punch-hole cutout.

The other difference between the two devices is in the camera where the S21 Ultra's camera bump is almost double the size of the S21's camera module bump. As per the leak and recent rumors, it is suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could sport two Telephoto/Periscope lenses. Alongside them are expected to be wide and ultra-wide lenses.

The battery of the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to be a 3,880mAh cell, while the S21 Plus has a 4,660mAh cell. S21's battery is a downgrade compared to S20's (3760mAh) but, S21 Plus' battery is an upgrade from Galaxy S20 Plus (4500mAh).

The devices are said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 in the US and an Exynos processor in other parts of the world.