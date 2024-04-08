Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung has debuted a new mid-ranger smartphone in India, called the Galaxy M55 5G. The device succeeds the Galaxy M54 5G from last year which actually didn’t make its way to India. The handset gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor under the hood and is the first Samsung device to do so. It is also the first smartphone to get a 50MP selfie camera, exceeding that of even the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the brand’s ultimate flagship product. Alongside, it also launched the Galaxy M15 5G as well.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Galaxy M55 5G comes in three variants in India, where it is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB +128GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The device will be available on Samsung’s own website, Amazon India and other retail stores in Light Green and Dark Blue shades. There is a Rs 2,000 instant discount available on all leading banks’ Credit/Debit Cards EMI and full payment.

The Galaxy M55 5G specs include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1000 nits brightness, Dragontrail glass protection and a full-HD+ resolution. The handset draws power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that is also expandable up to 1TB.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor, which is the highest-ever Megapixel Sensor for a front camera in a Samsung phone.

A 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support backs up the device. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 4 years of major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Galaxy M15 5G is priced at Rs 13,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon India, and other retail stores in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU power the phone along with up to 6 gigs of RAM.

It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. The triple camera setup on the back comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The M15 5G includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. There’s support for dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port as well.