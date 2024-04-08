HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs,...

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G have now debuted in India as mid-range and budget options, respectively.

By Abhishek Malhotra
galaxy m55 5g india

Samsung has debuted a new mid-ranger smartphone in India, called the Galaxy M55 5G. The device succeeds the Galaxy M54 5G from last year which actually didn’t make its way to India. The handset gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 under the hood and is the first Samsung device to do so. It is also the first smartphone to get a 50MP selfie camera, exceeding that of even the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the brand’s ultimate flagship product. Alongside, it also launched the Galaxy M15 5G as well.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Galaxy M55 5G comes in three variants in India, where it is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB +128GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The device will be available on Samsung’s own website, Amazon India and other retail stores in Light Green and Dark Blue shades. There is a Rs 2,000 instant discount available on all leading banks’ Credit/Debit Cards and full payment.

The Galaxy M55 5G specs include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1000 nits brightness, Dragontrail glass protection and a full-HD+ resolution. The handset draws power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of 3.1 storage that is also expandable up to 1TB.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor, which is the highest-ever Megapixel Sensor for a front camera in a Samsung phone.

A 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support backs up the device. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 4 years of major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

Galaxy M15 5g renders

The Galaxy M15 5G is priced at Rs 13,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon India, and other retail stores in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU power the phone along with up to 6 gigs of RAM.

It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. The triple camera setup on the back comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The M15 5G includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. There’s support for dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port as well.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.6-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.5-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.