Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launched with 108MP cameras; Redmi Note 12 to arrive in India on March 30

Samsung has silently debuted the Galaxy M54 5G in the Middle East with specifications such as 108MP triple rear cameras, a huge 6000mAh battery and more. Meanwhile, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced that it will be bringing the Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone to India later this month.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G: Price, Specs

The price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M54 hasn’t been announced yet. However, it is expected to arrive in other regions also, in the near future. As for the specs, the Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which we also saw on the Galaxy A54 5G recently, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 108-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Then, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 12 4G India launch

As per the Flipkart microsite and the one created on the brand’s own website, the Redmi Note 12 4G is all set to launch in India on March 30. Some specifications of the phone have also been confirmed by Redmi, including 120Hz Super AMOLED display, with the screen size expected to be 6.67 inches.

It will sport a triple rear with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by two more sensors which are expected to be 8MP and 2MP. There might be a 13MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with up to 11GB of RAM, including virtual one. The device could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.