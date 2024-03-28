  1. Home
Brand: Samsung
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy M55 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz panel with a full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 1000 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8 RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor which is one of the highest Megapixel selfie Sensors ever in a Samsung phone.

Connectivity options on the handset includes Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is IP67 rated as well. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Light Green, Dark Blue

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type Super AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080×2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.4 aperture

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP67

