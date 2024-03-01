  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Samsung
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
Brand: Samsung
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy M15 has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone.

It comes with a built-in storage of 256GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The M15 5G includes a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type Super AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2340 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP, f/2.0 aperture

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration

More Smartphones from Samsung

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.