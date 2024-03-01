The Galaxy M15 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone.
It comes with a built-in storage of 256GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.
The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.
The M15 5G includes a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 × 2340 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration