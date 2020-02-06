  • 17:54 Feb 06, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives bluetooth certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 5:10 pm

Samsung Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.
Samsung Galaxy M31 was recently teased to be arriving soon with a 64MP camera. Apart this Galaxy M31, Samsung is also working on another M-series smartphone dubbed as Galaxy M21.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has now received its Bluetooth certification. As per the Bluetooth listing, Galaxy M21 comes with model number SM-M215F_DS. The “DS” at the end shows this is the dual SIM variant that has been certified. The listing reveals that the Galaxy M21 features Bluetooth v5.0. Sadly, there is no other info regarding the Galaxy M21 is revealed in the listing.

Previously, Samsung Galaxy M21 was spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-M215F. The listings revealed that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

 

A previous report revealed that Samsung Galaxy M21 has a model number of SM-M215F and it will feature two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, and be powered by the Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 SoC. 

As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options. The phone will also reportedly feature a triple camera setup at the back.

