  • 19:52 Jan 27, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM, Exynos 9611 SoC spotted on Geekbench

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2020 10:24 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones in India soon. In addition, Samsung is also working on the upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone. Now ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy M21 has been spotted on Geekbench which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 with a model number SM-M215F. was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listings reveal that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The phone has managed to score 348 and 1265 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench.

 

A previous report revealed that Samsung Galaxy M21 has a model number of SM-M215F and it will feature two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, and be powered by the Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 SoC. 

As for the colour variants, the report says that the Galaxy M21 will come in blue, black, and green colour options. The phone will also reportedly feature a triple camera setup at the back.

Advertisement

 

In addition to the Galaxy M21, Samsung is also working on Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M11 will reportedly come with 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will come with 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M31 tipped to launch next year

Samsung Galaxy M21 key specs leak, M11 and M31 also coming soon

Samsung Galaxy M30s to receive Android 10 update soon

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 receive WiFi certification with Android 10

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications Samsung Galaxy M21 Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo’s phone hack

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Motorola Razr 5G Edition in works

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies