Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM, Exynos 9611 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones in India soon. In addition, Samsung is also working on the upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone. Now ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy M21 has been spotted on Geekbench which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.



Samsung Galaxy M21 with a model number SM-M215F. was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listings reveal that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.



The phone has managed to score 348 and 1265 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench.

A previous report revealed that Samsung Galaxy M21 has a model number of SM-M215F and it will feature two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, and be powered by the Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 SoC.



As for the colour variants, the report says that the Galaxy M21 will come in blue, black, and green colour options. The phone will also reportedly feature a triple camera setup at the back.

In addition to the Galaxy M21, Samsung is also working on Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M31 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M11 will reportedly come with 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will come with 64GB of internal storage.