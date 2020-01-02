  • 14:26 Jan 02, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M21 key specs leak, M11 and M31 also coming soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 1:06 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M21 will come in blue, black, and green colour options.
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M31are tipped to launch this year. Now a new report has revealed the key specs of Galaxy M21 and the colour variants of Galaxy M11, M21, M31.

As per a Sammobile report, Samsung Galaxy M21 has a model number of SM-M215F and it will feature two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, and be powered by the Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 SoC.  The phone will also reportedly feature a triple camera setup at the back.

As for the colour variants, the report says that the Galaxy M21 will come in blue, black, and green colour options. Samsung Galaxy M11 will come in blue, black, and violet colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy M31 is tipped to come in blue, black, and red colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F) was earlier spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggested that the phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The phone will feature 6GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February last year.  Rumours say that Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

 

An earlier report had revealed that Samsung is working on Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M11  smartphones. The Galaxy M11 is said to come with 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will come with 64GB of internal storage.

