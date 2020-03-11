Samsung Galaxy M11 render and specs leaked via Google Play Console listing

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper left side.

Samsung is currently working on to refresh its Galaxy M series of smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M11. Now a render and key specs of Galaxy M11 have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.



The render only shows the front panel of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. As per the render, Samsung Galaxy M11 features a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper left side. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the phone. According to the listing spotted by TechieJerry, the Galaxy M11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM.





The phone will have a display of about 6 inches. The diagonal is unmentioned, but the panel has a resolution of 1560 X 720. Hence, the phone will offer an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display of the Galaxy M11 offers a pixel density of 280ppi. It will run Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.



Back in January, Samsung Galaxy M11 received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) with model number M115F/DS. The listing revealed that the phone supports single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and LTE capabilities and it runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M11 will come in blue, black, and violet colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M21 in India on March 16 via Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor and probably a depth sensor. It also shows a 20-megapixel front camera. It will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with likely 15W fast charging.



