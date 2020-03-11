Samsung Galaxy M21 confirmed to launch in India on March 16 via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 was recently tipped to launch in India on March 16. Now Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M21 will launch on March 16 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon. The listing on Amazon confirms that Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Advertisement

It confirms that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor and probably a depth sensor. It also shows a 20-megapixel front camera. It will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with likely 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-M215F. The listing revealed that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.