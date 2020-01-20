  • 15:38 Jan 20, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A41 camera and battery specs leak

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2020 3:32 pm

Samsung Galaxy A41 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones in India by the second week of February. In addition, Samsung is also working on the upcoming Galaxy A31 and A41 smartphones.

A new report by Galaxy Club (via Sam Mobile) has revealed the camera and battery details of the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones. As per the report, Galaxy A41 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It could also offer a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the smartphone could house a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

For the Galaxy A31, the report reveals the phone will house a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It will reportedly be backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, it is not known when Samsung would launch the new Galaxy A-series phones. We expect more information about the devices in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates.

Earlier, Samsung trademarked A-series smartphones including Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92. There is no information available apart from the name of the upcoming smartphones. With this, it is confirmed that the company will introduce these nine smartphones in 2020. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones should come with improvements and upgrades over its predecessors.

