Samsung Galaxy A52s to launch in India soon, price leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone soon. The phone’s price and storage options were recently leaked, and a new leak has again revealed its price. Alongside, the connectivity features have also been leaked.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on his Twitter handle, has revealed that the phone will be launched soon in India. The device has already approved BIS certifications.

As per his tweet, the Galaxy A52s will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will come in two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device will run Android 11 and will have NFC as well. The price of the phone will be priced €434, which is approx. Rs 38,000, reveals the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G bags FCC certification

Samsung Galaxy A52s phone with model number SM-A526B, has appeared on the FCC certification site. As per the listing, the device has connectivity features like 4×4 MIMO, n5/n66 5G bands, and NFC.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to be an upgraded model of the Galaxy A52 5G which was launched back in March this year.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Leaks

As per a recent leak, the Galaxy A52s will reportedly be coming with 128GB of storage. In addition, it will be available in four colours – Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.

An earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G would be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the benchmark lists the motherboard as “Lahaina”. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Furthermore, the listing says that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 771 points in the single-core test and 2788 points in the multi-core test.

The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. There’s no official word on when the phone will be launched and what regions it will be available in.