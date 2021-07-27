Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with Snapdragon 778G, 8GB RAM Spotted

Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another A-series phone. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, the phone has now been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has appeared with its model number SM-A528B on the benchmarking site.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the benchmark lists the motherboard as “Lahaina”. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 771 points in the single-core test and 2788 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

As of now, there is no word yet on the launch date. But we expect the launch to happen later in the year with Samsung officially announcing the details soon.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to be an upgraded model of the Galaxy A52 5G which was launched back in March this year.

As a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. In addition, it comes with a 120Hz display. The Snapdragon 750G SoC powers the Galaxy A52 5G. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The phones feature a quad-camera setup. There is a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter which has OIS and Tetra-binning tech. There is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera as well (123º field of view) with an f/2.2 lens. The two additional sensors include a 5MP depth and a 5MP macro sensor. There’s a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Last but not least, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack.