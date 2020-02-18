Samsung Galaxy A31 might feature 5,000mAh battery

Some key battery details of the said smartphone have been spotted on the certification website.

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its A-series, known as Galaxy A31. Now, some key battery details of the said smartphone have been spotted on the certification website.

A picture of the Samsung Galaxy A31’s battery has been posted on SafetyKorea certification website. The certification website has revealed that the smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, reports SamMobile. This simply means that the Galaxy A31 will come with improved battery performance and it will have a 1,000mAh higher capacity as compared to the Galaxy A30 smartphone.

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup. The Galaxy A31 will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Earlier, Samsung trademarked A-series smartphones including Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92. As of now, there is no information available about the latest smartphone from Samsung.

Meanwhile, the company has revealed the price of its Galaxy S20 series in India. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999 while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at Rs 92,999. Pre-booked consumers in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020.

Furthermore, the brand is also looking to launch the much-awaited, the Galaxy M31 smartphone in the country. The company will introduce the phone on February 25 in the country. As per IANS, citing industry sources, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The report claims the Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Further, the report tells us that the phone will go on sale in the first week of March.