  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 12:12 pm

Latest News

The brand has trademark nine Galaxy A-series smartphones in South Korea.

Samsung has filed a trademark application for its upcoming smartphones in its A-series. The brand has trademark nine Galaxy A-series smartphones in South Korea. 

 

As per a tipster _the_tech_guy, the company has trademarked smartphones including Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92. That said, there is no information available apart from the name of the upcoming smartphones. With this, it is confirmed that the company will introduce these nine smartphones in 2020. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones should come with improvements and upgrades over its predecessors. 

 

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A-series smartphones in a different price range. So, one should expect the Galaxy A12 to be the cheapest model, while the Galaxy A92 will be the most expensive model in the upcoming Galaxy A-series. We will keep you posted on the upcoming Galaxy-A series smartphones from Samsung. 

 

Meanwhile, a new report has emerged online that reveals that Samsung might launch the upcoming Galaxy S11 series as Galaxy S20. The company is reported to be working on three smartphones in the Galaxy S11 series including Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. However, a report by WinFuture reveals that the upcoming series would be named as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report says that Samsung will ditch S11 Plus moniker and will introduce the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

 

The Galaxy S20 will come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S20 Plus will be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the biggest smartphone in this series with a 6.9-inch display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be only available with 5G connectivity, while the other two smartphones will come with and without 5G modem.

 

Samsung to launch clamshell foldable smartphone before Galaxy S11 series

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus might be named as Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images leaked online

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A series Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A32 Samsung Galaxy A42 Samsung Galaxy A52 Samsung Galaxy A62 Samsung Galaxy A72 Samsung Galaxy A82 SamsungGalaxy A92 Samsung smartphones Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images leaked online

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies