Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Samsung has filed a trademark application for its upcoming smartphones in its A-series. The brand has trademark nine Galaxy A-series smartphones in South Korea.

As per a tipster _the_tech_guy, the company has trademarked smartphones including Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92. That said, there is no information available apart from the name of the upcoming smartphones. With this, it is confirmed that the company will introduce these nine smartphones in 2020. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones should come with improvements and upgrades over its predecessors.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A-series smartphones in a different price range. So, one should expect the Galaxy A12 to be the cheapest model, while the Galaxy A92 will be the most expensive model in the upcoming Galaxy A-series. We will keep you posted on the upcoming Galaxy-A series smartphones from Samsung.

Meanwhile, a new report has emerged online that reveals that Samsung might launch the upcoming Galaxy S11 series as Galaxy S20. The company is reported to be working on three smartphones in the Galaxy S11 series including Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. However, a report by WinFuture reveals that the upcoming series would be named as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report says that Samsung will ditch S11 Plus moniker and will introduce the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 will come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S20 Plus will be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the biggest smartphone in this series with a 6.9-inch display. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be only available with 5G connectivity, while the other two smartphones will come with and without 5G modem.