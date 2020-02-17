  • 16:08 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 3:26 pm

Latest News

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Now ahead of the official launch, the price of Galaxy M31 in India has been tipped by a report.

 

As per IANS, citing industry sources, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The report claims the Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Further, the report tells us that the phone will go on sale in the first week of March.

Advertisement

 

Samsung has already announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

 

As per the leaked specsSamsung Galaxy M31 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 lenses. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It will ship with a USB Type-C fast charger in the box.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets certified, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India on February 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 key specs leaked ahead of launch on Feb 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available via offline retail stores also

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Itel Vision 1 with waterdrop notch display, 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,499

Realme 6 to launch soon in India

Top upcoming smartphones in March 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies