Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Now ahead of the official launch, the price of Galaxy M31 in India has been tipped by a report.

As per IANS, citing industry sources, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The report claims the Samsung Galaxy M31 will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Further, the report tells us that the phone will go on sale in the first week of March.

Samsung has already announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

As per the leaked specs, Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.4 lenses. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will have a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It will ship with a USB Type-C fast charger in the box.