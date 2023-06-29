Samsung Galaxy A25 5G showcased in leaked renders: You have seen this design before

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A series smartphone, called the Galaxy A25 5G, the renders for which have now been leaked. The leak showcases the design of the Galaxy A25 5G from every angle and confirms that Samsung is going to stick to the same design language it adopted for the Galaxy S23 series this year.

Pretty much every Samsung smartphone that launched this year has a similar back design with three separate cameras stacked vertically. The Galaxy A25 5G renders that come from OnLeaks and Giznext show us that handset is no different from other 2023 Samsung devices in terms of rear design.

It will also have a triple rear camera setup where all three circular sensors will be placed vertically on the top left along with an LED flash. The Samsung branding will reside at the rear panel’s bottom. The frame of the device will be slightly curved, similar to that of Galaxy A54 5G. It is supposed to measure 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm, according to the report.

The power key on the right spine will integrate a fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The left panel of the handset will house the SIM card slot. The 3.5mm headphone jack along with the USB Type-C port can be found at the bottom of the smartphone. As for the front, it will have a 6.44-inch panel with a water-drop notch housing the front camera. This could be an LCD panel considering its a budget 5G Android phone.

As for other related news to Samsung, the same source who leaked A25 5G renders also leaked the renders for the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE. This device will also have a triple rear camera setup that should likely incorporate a telephoto sensor. It also has a design that highly resembles that of the Galaxy A54, be it in terms of front bezels, or the rear camera design.