Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung Electronics has today announced the global launch of its Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor.

This monitor is a successor to the Odyssey G9 that was launched last year. It comes with Quantum Mini LED display technology and Quantum HDR 2000 for an immersive gaming experience.

Odyssey Neo G9 Price

The curved gaming monitor will be available for pre-orders starting July 29. It will go on sale globally on August 9.

The company has not announced the price but Verge reports that the gaming monitor will be priced at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,300).

Odyssey Neo G9 features

The monitor delivers a dynamic picture and premium performance for all gamers. It is featuring Quantum Matrix Technology combined with the super-fast response and refresh rates.

The device utilizes the Mini LED technology built into Samsung’s latest Neo QLED lineup. This next-generation display technology is enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED, as per the company.

Additionally, Quantum Matrix Technology makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It also offers a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, Samsung’s picture quality technology provides perfect black and white levels.

Further, the new monitor features an ultra-wide 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio that offers Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5,120×1,440 resolution) with a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 1000R curvature of the monitor was certified by TÜV Rheinland.

The Odyssey Neo G9 provides Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

Earlier Samsung Odyssey G7, G5, G3 Gaming Monitors were unveiled. The Odyssey G3 comes in 24-inch and 27-inch display sizes. The Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch display, and the Odyssey G7 comes with a 28-inch display. All three gaming monitors have already gone on sale globally.