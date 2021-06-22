Advertisement

Samsung Odyssey G7, G5, G3 Gaming Monitors unveiled

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 11:18 am

Latest News

Samsung has launched three new monitors globally including the Odyssey G7, G5, G3. The monitors come with height adjustable stand and AMD's FreeSync technology support
Samsung has announced three new gaming monitors: the Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and Samsung Odyssey G7. The Odyssey G3 comes in 24-inch and 27-inch display sizes, while the Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch display, and the Odyssey G7 comes with a 28-inch display.  All three gaming monitors have already gone on sale globally. 

 

Samsung Odyssey G3 Specifications

 

Odyssey G3

The Samsung Odyssey G3 comes in two display sizes, including 24-inch and 27-inch. The gaming monitor has a 178 degrees viewing angle along with a 144Hz refresh rate, a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel, and a 1ms response time. The Odyssey G3 only comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and features a height-adjustable stand. Connectivity options on the Odyssey G3 include a display port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.

 

Samsung Odyssey G5 Specifications

 

Odyssey G5

 

Samsung Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with 178 degrees viewing angle, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. It is offered with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility for lag-free motion smoothness. With the Odyssey G5, you also get a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.

 

Samsung Odyssey G7 Specifications

 

Odyssey G7

 

The Odyssey G7 has the same height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor. It sports a 28-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with a 178-degrees viewing angle, HDR400 support, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for accurate and high-quality graphics. For connectivity, you get HDMI 2.1 compatibility that can help it connect with next-gen gaming consoles with 4K 120Hz support. Other connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB 3.0 port. 

Tags: Samsung

 

