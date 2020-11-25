Samsung launches Odyssey G9 and G7 Curved Gaming Monitors in India

Odyssey monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that delivers up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen.

Samsung has launched its new line-up of curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. The new range of gaming monitors comprises of two models - the G9 – with 49-inch display and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants.



Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch and G7 32-inch and 27-inch models will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31, 2020 with special gift offers.



Odyssey monitors are the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters which matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. The superior performance of the Odyssey monitors has been certified by TÜV Rheinland.



Odyssey monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that delivers up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen. Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for immersive gaming experience.





Samsung’s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that the Odyssey monitor matches every frame from the graphics card, so the gamers never drop any frame.



Odyssey G9



The 49-inch G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions.



The G9 has a striking new design with a glossy white exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core, which includes 52 colors and five lighting effect options.



Odyssey G7



The G7’s Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproductions.





The G7 has been completely redesigned with a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core lighting that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colors based on gamers’ preferences. In addition, the G7 has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.



“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.



