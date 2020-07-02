Samsung 870 QVO SSD released with up to 8TB storage

Samsung has introduced 870 QVO SATA SSD with a capacity of up to 8TB.

The 870 QVO comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB models, and will be available from June 30, 2020, at a starting price of $129.99 for the 1TB model. The latest SSD storage offers sequential read and writes speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively.

It comes with Intelligent TurboWrite technology that allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. The brand claims the 870 QVO also delivers a 13 per cent improvement in random read speed as compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, it comes with renewed Data Migration and Magician 6 software to provide improved and added features to enable users to manage and optimise their SSDs with ease. The storage comes with Samsung V-NAND 4-bit MLC memory option and the brand is offering a three-year limited warranty.

