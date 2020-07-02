Advertisement

Samsung 870 QVO SSD released with up to 8TB storage

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

Samsung has introduced 870 QVO SATA SSD with a capacity of up to 8TB.
Samsung has announced the launch of its latest second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive. Samsung has introduced 870 QVO SATA SSD with a capacity of up to 8TB.

 

The 870 QVO comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB models, and will be available from June 30, 2020, at a starting price of $129.99 for the 1TB model. The latest SSD storage offers sequential read and writes speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively. 

 

It comes with Intelligent TurboWrite technology that allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. The brand claims the 870 QVO also delivers a 13 per cent improvement in random read speed as compared to its predecessor. 

 

Furthermore, it comes with renewed Data Migration and Magician 6 software to provide improved and added features to enable users to manage and optimise their SSDs with ease. The storage comes with Samsung V-NAND 4-bit MLC memory option and the brand is offering a three-year limited warranty. 

 

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced new offers for its recently launched Galaxy A31 making it more affordable for consumers to buy the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A31 will now be available with an instant cashback of Rs 1000, bringing down the smartphone's effective price to Rs 20,999. Consumers buying Galaxy A31 using ICICI Bank credit card (EMI transactions) will get an additional Rs 1000 cashback.


Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched at a price of Rs 21,999 for the single 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. It is available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India website, Samsung Opera House as well as retail outlets offline.

 

