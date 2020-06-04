Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 2:41 pm

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available for sale on Flipkart.

Samsung has today launched its new smartphone under its A-series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A31, the device is priced at a price of Rs 21,999 for the single 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. It will be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India website, Samsung Opera House as well as retail outlets offline.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colours. It will go on sale in the country starting today, June 4.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired along with Mali-G52 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).



The Samsung Galaxy A31 runs on Android 10-based One UI out of the box. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include Samsung Pay and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

On the battery front, there is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

