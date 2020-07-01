Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 now available with Rs 1000 cashback offer in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 5:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy A31 will now be available with an instant cashback of Rs 1000, bringing down the smartphone's effective price to Rs 20,999.
Samsung has today announced new offers for its recently launched Galaxy A31 making it more affordable for consumers to buy the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A31 will now be available with an instant cashback of Rs 1000, bringing down the smartphone's effective price to Rs 20,999. Consumers buying Galaxy A31 using ICICI Bank credit card (EMI transactions) will get an additional Rs 1000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched at a price of Rs 21,999 for the single 6GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. It is available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India website, Samsung Opera House as well as retail outlets offline. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White colours.


The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone runs on Android 10-based One UI out of the box. There is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.  

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired along with Mali-G52 GPU with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.


Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include Samsung Pay and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

