Report: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Delayed

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch has seemingly been delayed according to the latest report, and it is likely due to the last-minute plan of scrapping the Galaxy S26 Edge which was to replace the Plus model in the lineup. Here’s everything the report has to say regarding Samsung’s upcoming S-series launch.

As per a Money Today report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch has been delayed by a month compared to when the S24 and S25 series debuted. The Galaxy Unpacked event will now likely take place on February 25, 2026. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 was announced on January 22, 2025 and the Galaxy S24 series debuted on January 17, 2024.

The reason behind the delay was attributed to a “product lineup adjustment.” Samsung had originally planned to replace the base model with a “Pro” model for the S26 series and also debut an “Edge” model instead of the Plus. However, due to the poor reception of the S25 Edge, which reportedly sold only 190,000 units in the first month after launch, the company decided to maintain its usual lineup of the base, plus, and ultra models and cancel the slim device which would have likely been called Galaxy S26 Edge.

Last month, it was leaked that the S26 Plus development had been restarted. With Samsung beginning development of one of its flagship devices so late in the year, a delay in launch was bound to happen.

The report further stated that “Samsung is preparing its first San Francisco Unpacked in three years since the S23 in 2023,” adding, “As San Francisco has emerged as the hub of AI (artificial intelligence) technology, it’s the perfect location for Samsung—the pioneer of the AI smartphone era—to hold its event.”