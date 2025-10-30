Google to Offer 18-Month Free Google AI Pro Plan for Reliance Jio Users in India

Google has announced that it is partnering with Reliance in India to offer free Google AI Pro plan for Reliance Jio users for 18 months. This comes after Airtel announced to offer Perplexity Pro to all its users.

The strategic partnership with Reliance Intelligence enables Google to offer its AI Pro plan, with it the latest version of Google Gemini, to Jio Unlimited 5G plan users at no extra cost for 18 months.

This offer will begin rolling out to users between 18 to 25 years of age, and will soon extend to include every eligible Jio user nationwide.

Eligible Jio customers will gain higher access to the company’s most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate images and videos with its state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to NotebookLM for study and research, 2 TB of Cloud Storage across Google Photos, Gmail, Drive and for backing up WhatsApp chats (on Android) and more.

The company notes that all these benefits have a combined value of approximately Rs 35,100.

The free Google AI Pro Plan for Reliance Jio users can be availed via the MyJio app.

On the other hand, OpenAI recently announced that it will also be offering a free 1-year ChatGPT Go subscription to its users in India for a limited time starting November 4. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be able to claim the offer.

Jio’s biggest competitor Airtel is already offering a free Perplexity Pro subscription to all its subscribers for a year. Perplexity Pro includes an increased number of daily Pro searches per user compared to the free model, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at Rs 17,000 for a year.

