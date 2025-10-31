iQOO Neo 11 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

iQOO Neo 11 has been announced in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor under the hood and dual rear cameras. The device runs on Android 16 and also packs an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. Here’s everything else the device has to offer.

iQOO Neo 11: Price

The iQOO Neo 11 comes in white, black, Pixel orange, and a purple shade, and starts at CNY 2,699 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

iQOO Neo 11: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 11 sports a 6.82-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) 2K BOE Q10+ 8T LTPO AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, 510 ppi, and P3 colour gamut support.

The device packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony LYT-700V sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP68 + IP69 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 100W fast wired charging.